Actress, Biodun Okeowo Reveals How She Survived Domestic Accident In January

Popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omoborty took to her Instagram page to reveal how she survived a domestic accident at home.

The actress posted a picture of herself with a scar on her forehead which she revealed happened to her at the beginning of the year.

The actress revealed how she got injured and she also advised against using microwave to boil water, following her horrible experience.

The actress also warned ladies who tone their skin colour to always prepare for the unknown.

See her post below: