Actress, Biodun Okeowo Reveals How She Survived Domestic Accident In January

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omoborty took to her Instagram page to reveal how she survived a domestic accident at home.

Biodun Okeowo
Biodun Okeowo

The actress posted a picture of herself with a scar on her forehead which she revealed happened to her at the beginning of the year.

Also Read: Acting Doesn’t Pay My Bills, Says Biodun Okeowo

The actress revealed how she got injured and she also advised against using microwave to boil water, following her horrible experience.

The actress also warned ladies who tone their skin colour to always prepare for the unknown.

See her post below:

Biodun Okeowo
Biodun Okeowo’s post
Biodun Okeowo
Omoborty’s post

 

Tags from the story
Buodun Okeowo
0

You may also like

BREAKING!!! 2Baba Dumps Airtel To Become GLO Ambassador | Video

DJ Spinall has announced the release of his 3rd album – “DREAMS.”

[PHOTO]: James Brown of The Viral “They Didn’t Caught Me” Video, Rocks Long Hair and Make up

PHOTO: Yvonne Nelson In Jail

Mbong, The Estranged Wife Of Jeta Amata Buys New House In California [PHOTOS]

‘I Am A god’- Gifty Declares As She Flaunts New Hairstyle

Caroline Danjuma Praises Her Hubby As She Celebrates Birthday

Checkout this 50-year-old virgin who says she’s never had sex before (Photos/Video)

Full Report!! Nigerian Singer, Dammy Krane Faces 15-year Jail Term Over Fraud. See Luxury (Photos/Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *