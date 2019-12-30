Actress Dayo Amusa Drags Men Demanding For Sexual Encounter With Her (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

 

 

Dayo AmusaPopular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa, has shed light on the aftermath of her recent controversial statement concerning sex.

The actress who had hinted that she likes sex was attacked on social media for saying such as they tagged her comments irrelevant to societal issues.

Reacting to that, she hinted that Nigerians were being hypocritical in their opinions.

READ ALSO – Actress Dayo Amusa Speaks Further Concerning Her Controversial Comment

Following that, she has gone all out to expose some men who have hinted that they would want a sexual encounter with the actress.

In her post, she hinted that her comment doesn’t make her available for all.

See Post Here:

Dayo Amusa
Actress Dayo Amusa

 

Tags from the story
Dayo Amusa
0

You may also like

“How you show up to your cousin’s wedding” – Kiki Osibanjo Steps Out In Black and Yellow Tailored Outfit

Toyin Aimakhu Legally Changes Name

Billboard Crowns Rihanna Top Pop Songs Artist Of The Last 20 Years

Daniella Okeke Flaunts Gold Phones Gifted To Her By Her Boo

Tonto Dikeh continues to drag Tunde Ednut on Instagram

2018 BBNaija winner Miracle Ikechukwu qualifies as pilot in the US

2018 BBNaija winner Miracle Ikechukwu qualifies as pilot in the US

Veteran Nollywood actor Pastor Ajidara dies at 63

One Day, I Will Bare It All and Share My Story – Mercy Aigbe

PHOTO: What Do You Think Of This Nollywood Actress’ Outfit?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *