Actress Dayo Amusa Drags Men Demanding For Sexual Encounter With Her (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa, has shed light on the aftermath of her recent controversial statement concerning sex.

The actress who had hinted that she likes sex was attacked on social media for saying such as they tagged her comments irrelevant to societal issues.

Reacting to that, she hinted that Nigerians were being hypocritical in their opinions.

READ ALSO – Actress Dayo Amusa Speaks Further Concerning Her Controversial Comment

Following that, she has gone all out to expose some men who have hinted that they would want a sexual encounter with the actress.

In her post, she hinted that her comment doesn’t make her available for all.

See Post Here:

