Actress Dayo Amusa Reacts To Reports That She Is Pregnant

by Temitope Alabi

 

Dayo Amusa
Actress, Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has reacted to reports she is pregnant and walking down the aisle soon.

News surfaced online recently that the 35-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with her lover and has a bun in the oven.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa, Nosy Fan Trade Words On Instagram

Reacting to the rumors on her IG page today, Dayo wrote

“Rumors that am getting married  & pregnant  ————————————
Yea! Am married to myself now “still single” and pregnant with fulfilment.
————————————
Eyin elenu mari mawii, eyin life analyst, womb watchers, ati gbo yin. Ese ooo
———————————— Note: I know some genuinely wish me that joy of matrimony, don’t worry, it will happen but I will get married when I meet a man who’s capable & man enough to deal with a complicated and imperfect me Before then! #Ayemi #Mylife Good vibes only.”

Tags from the story
Dayo Amusa
0

You may also like

The Industry will not be happy if I speak about the issue I had with Tekno – Sunday Are

‘I came in 40 seconds’ – Bryan Okwara mocks Tonto Dikeh

Actress Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Iyabo Ojo Shares Wedding Photos, Drags Blogger

Photos of the new auditorium of Deeper Life Bible Church in Lagos

Ubi Franklin Announces His Intention To Run As Governor Of Cross River State

Pre-Wedding Photos Of Super Eagles Player, Kenneth Omeruo.

VIDEO: Sauti Sol Ft. Nyashinski – Short N Sweet

Tonto Dikeh & singer Fresh Dollar spark dating rumour as they shower each other with love (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *