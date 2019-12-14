Actress Dayo Amusa Reacts To Reports That She Is Pregnant

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has reacted to reports she is pregnant and walking down the aisle soon.

News surfaced online recently that the 35-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with her lover and has a bun in the oven.

Reacting to the rumors on her IG page today, Dayo wrote

“Rumors that am getting married & pregnant ————————————

Yea! Am married to myself now “still single” and pregnant with fulfilment.

————————————

Eyin elenu mari mawii, eyin life analyst, womb watchers, ati gbo yin. Ese ooo

———————————— Note: I know some genuinely wish me that joy of matrimony, don’t worry, it will happen but I will get married when I meet a man who’s capable & man enough to deal with a complicated and imperfect me Before then! #Ayemi #Mylife Good vibes only.”