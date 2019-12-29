Actress Dayo Amusa Speaks Further Concerning Her Controversial Comment

by Michael Isaac
Dayo Amusa
Actress, Dayo

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has spoken further concerning her recent comment on having sex.

The actress who was attacked for saying that she loved having sex has now cleared the air for her fans and followers.

Reacting to the backlash from her fans, she gave an unapologetic statement about the situation.

READ ALSO – Actress Dayo Amusa Reacts To Reports That She Is Pregnant

Recall that she had earlier been rumoured to be pregnant for an unidentified man.

However, she has refuted the claims, stating that they were not true.

See Post Here:

Dayo Amusa
Her Instagram Post
Dayo Amusa
Her Instagram Post
Tags from the story
Dayo Amusa
0

You may also like

Support Or Against? Tboss Says Breaking A Heart Should Qualify As Murder

‘Social media should be banned in Nigeria’ – Tboss

‘Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Nigeria’s best dressed man’- Banky W

Everything You Need To Know About Darey Art Alade And His Love For Music

Pasuma sues for peace

ACN Governor Oshiomhole parties with comedian “I Go Save” on his birthday

Nigerian Players Make Me Want To Learn Pidgin English – Jamie Vardy

Must Read: “A Letter To God” By Charly Boy

‘I’m matured enough to have a friend’ – Emeka Ike speaks on new boo

Yemi Osinbajo: “Olamide Is An Impressive Young Man”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *