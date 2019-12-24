Actress Foluke Daramola Writes Tribute To Late Alabi Yellow

Foluke Daramola has taken to her Instagram page to write a tribute to late veteran actor, Alabi Yellow who passed on after a long battle with illness.

Foluke in the tribute laments why veterans are not appreciated when they are alive until they become deceased.

She wrote:

“Goodnight Alabi Yellow, indeed we have lost another veteran actor. But what has made me really sad tonight was watching the news on channels when I came back from location.

“Today is the first time media houses will acknowledge how much alabi yellow has invested in the make-believe world. Am sure this is the 1st and about the last time he will be acknowledged as an actor!

“Such irony it’s in his grave.

“Where am going is let’s all learn to celebrate people when they are alive, hale and hearty.

“This is what PARA stands for, let’s celebrate and appreciate our veterans while they are alive and bubbly not when they are DEAD.

“GOOD NIGHT BABA ALABI YELLOW.”