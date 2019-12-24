Actress Foluke Daramola Writes Tribute To Late Alabi Yellow

by Eyitemi Majeed
Alabi Yellow
Alabi Yellow

Foluke Daramola has taken to her Instagram page to write a tribute to late veteran actor, Alabi Yellow who passed on after a long battle with illness.

Foluke in the tribute laments why veterans are not appreciated when they are alive until they become deceased.

She wrote:

“Goodnight Alabi Yellow, indeed we have lost another veteran actor. But what has made me really sad tonight was watching the news on channels when I came back from location.

“Today is the first time media houses will acknowledge how much alabi yellow has invested in the make-believe world. Am sure this is the 1st and about the last time he will be acknowledged as an actor!

Read Also: Foluke Daramola Reacts As Toyin Abraham, Kola Ajeyemi Become Husband And Wife

“Such irony it’s in his grave.

“Where am going is let’s all learn to celebrate people when they are alive, hale and hearty.

“This is what PARA stands for, let’s celebrate and appreciate our veterans while they are alive and bubbly not when they are DEAD.

“GOOD NIGHT BABA ALABI YELLOW.”

 

Tags from the story
alabi yellow, Folukje Daramola
0

You may also like

Charly Boy Attacked, Escapes Lynching In Abuja’s Wuse Market At #ResumeOrResign

Mikel’s Lover Celebrates Him After Scoring First Champions League Goal

See Photos Of The Girl With The Biggest Behind In Africa [PHOTOS]

Davido Shows Off The Number 1 Woman In His Life

#BBNaija 2018: Tobi left out in the cold as Lolu and Anto make up

Lady goes on live stream, laughing while her friend was getting raped (Disheartening video)

Men Can’t Look At Other Women When They Are With Me –– Actress Halima Abubakar

See Singer, J Martins Being An Adorable Father With His New Born Baby

D’banj Bumping And Grinding On Stage At Felabration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *