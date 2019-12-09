Actress Funke Akindele Loses Father

by Eyitemi Majeed
Funke Akindele and late dad
Funke Akindele and late dad

Popular actress, Funke Akindele also known as ‘Jenifa’ is currently in a mourning mood after losing her dad to the cold hands of death.

The talented actress made this known via her official Instagram page on Monday, 9th December.

Taking solace in the Lord, she said the family loves him but God knows best.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Begs Funke Akindele To Feature Him On Jenifa’s Diary

Also, she said she wishes she could turn back the hands of time.

She wrote:

Dad!!! May your soul Rest In Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!! #iwishicanturnbackthehandsoftime

Tags from the story
funke akindele
0

You may also like

If we manage our resources well, Nigeria shouldn’t be a poor country – Gbenga Daniel

Nigerian Man Disfigures Girlfriend’s Body Over Alleged Infidelity (Graphic Photo)

Centenary Celebrations: Nigeria’s Not An Accident – Wogu

Traffic Violations: LASTMA Arrests Drop By 17 Per Cent – Opeifa

man wrongfully imprisoned shares his story

Nigerian man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years shares his story

12 Corpses Of Accident Victims On Their Way To A Burial Recovered From River

Lagos Launches First Online Platform TO Interact With Citizens

Oba of Benin Snubs Jonathan

FG Gives 35 Niger Delta Youths Scholarship To Study Abroad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *