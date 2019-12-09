Actress Funke Akindele Loses Father

Popular actress, Funke Akindele also known as ‘Jenifa’ is currently in a mourning mood after losing her dad to the cold hands of death.

The talented actress made this known via her official Instagram page on Monday, 9th December.

Taking solace in the Lord, she said the family loves him but God knows best.

Also, she said she wishes she could turn back the hands of time.

She wrote:

Dad!!! May your soul Rest In Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!! #iwishicanturnbackthehandsoftime