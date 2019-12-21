Actress Iyabo Ojo Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Stunning Photos

Actress Iyabo Ojo is currently celebrating her 42nd birthday. Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate, the screen diva has released some stunning photos and we feel you need to have a look

Also, she wrote herself some sweet words.

She wrote:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! I really wish I could scream my voice across the universe to show how happy of a Queen I am today… There have been many hurdles but today isn’t about so many words. It’s been a tremendous year for I have accomplished many of the goals that I set for myself. Your girl is 42 💃🏻 💃🏻💃🏻 come click a glass with me🍷 🥳 for I am a woman who knows she’s a queen

More photo below: