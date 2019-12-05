Actress Jackie Appiah Shares Lovely Photos To Mark 36th Birthday

by Michael Isaac
Jackie Appiah
Actress Jackie Appiah

Popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is celebrating her 36th birthday in a usual but special way today.

The talented Canadian-born actress has received several awards and nominations for her outstanding acting performances.

Celebrating her birthday today, she has marked it by sharing stunning photos on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures in part, she captioned one of them writing: “Celebrate my special day with the realization that I am currently in possession of the most priceless gift on Earth – LIFE. Happy birthday to me.”

See Photos Here:

Actress Jackie Appiah
Photos From Her Instagram Page
Actress Jackie Appiah
Photos From Her Instagram Page
Jackie Appiah
More Photos
