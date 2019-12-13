Actress Jaiye Kuti, Husband Mark 19th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Actress Jaiye Kuti has often left people in the dark as regards her marital status with some concluding that the talented screen diva is unmarried despite being a little bit advanced in age.

Well, the screen diva has put such thought to bed having shared a photo of herself and her husband while celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

She shared the photos via her official Instagram page on Friday, 13th December.

She wrote:

“You want a throwback…mr & Mrs. Kuti Augus, 2000 till date”

More photos below: