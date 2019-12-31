Actress Liz Da-Silva Allegedly Aborted Pregnancy For Married Man

Drama unfolded on Instagram after a web user, gistloverupdate trolled Nollywood actress, Liz Da-Silva for allegedly getting pregnant for a married man.
The web user claimed the actress had aborted the child and some of her colleagues are aware of it.
View this post on Instagram
So I was sitting on my own jeje o before this Aunty came to tag me just to prove a point,now listen,I won’t say what I didn’t see,you were pregnant for a married man in the UK and due to the circumstances that was surrounding your first son you had to get rid of the pregnancy,now you uploaded on your page and called us out saying it’s a fake gist,I laugh,you and I know that gist is 100% true😂😂but why did you delete the post,I was about to screenshot it o then fiam it was deleted,you for stand on your words now,before y’all come here to preach to me just know this is a gossip blog and if you ain’t cool with the Yansh opening kindly unfollow,People sabi lie sha,hian,I was on my own o before this aunty come wake me with her lies,you forgot you were not able to take full pictures for a while,done dragging this with you Aunty,it’s your belle,so own it🤪🤪now hear me,I am bringing the full gist here with pictures as evidence🤪🤪🤪🤪next time don’t tag that handle you tagged,it’s my main page but Instagram has banned me on it currently,tag me on gistloverupdate so we can Kuku scatter everything once and for alland Detty everywhere,ibon oni bawa o,I said what I said🤪🤪🤪I come in peace
On seeing this, the actress wasted no time in blocking gistloverupdate and deleted the comment on her page.
The web user went on to share evidence that the actress is indeed having an alleged affair with a married man, who goes by the social media handle, Lordtaylorworld.
Read Also: Iyabo Ojo Becomes First Celebrity To Congratulate 9ice On Third Wedding
A screenshot of the actress’ bio on the photosharing platform shows her address and the man’s address are the same.
Responding to the claims, Liz Da-Silva had a live video chat session where she threw shades at the web user.
See the post below: