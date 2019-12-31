Actress Liz Da-Silva Allegedly Aborted Pregnancy For Married Man

Drama unfolded on Instagram after a web user, gistloverupdate trolled Nollywood actress, Liz Da-Silva for allegedly getting pregnant for a married man.

The web user claimed the actress had aborted the child and some of her colleagues are aware of it.

On seeing this, the actress wasted no time in blocking gistloverupdate and deleted the comment on her page.

The web user went on to share evidence that the actress is indeed having an alleged affair with a married man, who goes by the social media handle, Lordtaylorworld.

Read Also: Iyabo Ojo Becomes First Celebrity To Congratulate 9ice On Third Wedding

A screenshot of the actress’ bio on the photosharing platform shows her address and the man’s address are the same.

Responding to the claims, Liz Da-Silva had a live video chat session where she threw shades at the web user.

See the post below: