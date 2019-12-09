Actress, Lydia Forson Blames Organizers For Failed Meet And Greet With Cardi B

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ghana actress, Lydia Forson has taken to her Twitter page to express that the organizers of the meet and greet with American rapper, Cardi B duped Ghanian celebrities.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson

Several backlashes have trailed the controversial ‘Meet & Greet’ session of Cardi B with Ghanaian celebrities in Ghana.

Also Read: Ghanaians Throw Bottles As Cardi B Is Introduced On Stage (Video)

The Ghanaian actress was among those who showed up early but were later told the session had been postponed till evening.

Speaking on the issue, the actress expressed that the fault was solely on the show organizers NOT Cardi B, further claiming they all got played.

See her tweet below:

