Actress, Mercy Johnson, Husband Expecting Fourth Child

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has just announced that she and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie are expecting thier fourth child.

The couple already have three beautiful kids, Purity Ozioma Okojie (December 2012), Henry Okojie (October 15, 2014) and Angel Okojie (December 11, 2016).

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a couple of pictures with the caption:

“We’re having a baby ❤️❤️ I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business.

“So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.

“I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed.

“I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.

“I’m sharing this with you my family for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready❤️ God bless you all!!”

See the full post below: