Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Reveals Her Greatest Lesson As Single Mother

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe took to her Instagram page to reveal what she has learnt so far from being a single mum.

Mini Orjiekwe
Mimi Orjiekwe

The actress pointed out that having a partner responsible is as good as being a widow.

Also Read: Bobrisky Attacks Instagram Blogger, Bold Pink, For Attacking Mimi Orjiekwe

Recall that some months ago, the actress and her ex-husband, threw a lavish party for their young daughter.

But now, it seems the relationship between her and ex-husband have broken down as she took serious swipe at her child’s father in the post.

See her post below:

Mimi Orjiekwe
Mimi Orjiekwe’s post
