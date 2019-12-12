Actress, Moyo Lawal Twerks In Fashion Store (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has got people talking again as she displayed her twerking skills in public.

Moyo Lawal
Nollywod actress Moyo Lawal

Recall that some days ago, the curvy actress and another curvy actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday displayed their twerking skills on the red carpet of an event.

Also Read: Curvy Actresses Nkechi Blessing And Moyo Lawal Twerk At A Party (Video)

In the video below, the hot curvy actress, who revealed recently that she loves popular American rapper, Kanye West catwalks and twerks in a fashion store for fun. She moves to Rema’s song lady.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
moyo lawal, Nkechi Blessing
0

You may also like

Google to train 30,000 students in Oyo State

Google to train 30,000 students in Oyo State

School fight between two teenagers ends in death

20 year-old woman drowns her step children in well

Edo state government collaborates with Army on relocation of barracks

BREAKING!!! Angela Merkel named the most powerful woman in the World

CBN suspends charges on withdrawals above N500,000

Man dies from heart attack while watching strippers at a club

SSS officer shot dead in Damaturu

100 persons killed in Kabul bomb blast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *