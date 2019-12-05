Actress Onuoha Shares Shocking Story About Her Health

Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to her IG page to share a story about her health.

According to the mom of two, she was admitted in the hospital and was transfused with blood due to low haemoglobin.

Read Also: Georgina Onuoha Rocks Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Mark Her 39th Birthday

“To think that this picture was taken 3 years ago a few days after I spent hours in the emergency room receiving blood transfusion for extremely low haemoglobin.



“Looking back, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart for life and health.



“So let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn’t learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn’t learn a little, at least we didn’t get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn’t die; so, let us all be thankful.

Good morning my lovely Ginafam.”