Actress Onuoha Shares Shocking Story About Her Health

by Temitope Alabi
Georgina Onuoha
Georgina Onuoha

Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to her IG page to share a story about her health.

According to the mom of two, she was admitted in the hospital and was transfused with blood due to low haemoglobin.

“To think that this picture was taken 3 years ago a few days after I spent hours in the emergency room receiving blood transfusion for extremely low haemoglobin.

“Looking back, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart for life and health.

“So let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn’t learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn’t learn a little, at least we didn’t get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn’t die; so, let us all be thankful.
Good morning my lovely Ginafam.”

