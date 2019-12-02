Actress Onuoha Shares Throwback Video From Accident She Had Two Years Ago

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha is today marking the second year anniversary of surviving an accident that nearly took her life.

Georgina and a friend in 2017, got involved in an accident in Denmark, but thankfully, they both survived it.

Marking the anniversary on Instagram, she wrote: “Every 2nd of December is a reminder that God gave me a second chance to live and to be a better version of me. Two years ago in Denmark, I saw my life flash right in front of me as death came calling but God wasn’t done with me here on earth.

“We came out of this wreck without a scratch on our bodies even though this car flipped many times on that beautiful Saturday morning with my soul sister Dora @dido_7.”

Watch The Video Here:
