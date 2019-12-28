Actress Rosy Meurer, Olakunle Churchill Step Out In Matching Outfits

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill and Actress Rosy Meurer
More drama begins to unfold as Olakunle Churchill, popular socialite and estranged husband of controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, celebrates his birthday.

First, it was Tonto Dikek’s former friend, Rosy Meurer sending an adorable birthday message to the popular socialite where she described him as his major strength.

However, another major drama unfolded as she was spotted wearing a matching outfit with her former friend’s husband while stepping into the venue of the birthday bash.

The photo has since sparked outrage on social media with some insinuating that the duo are already dating. What do you think???

