Actress Susan Peters Adopts Baby Four Years After Marriage

by Temitope Alabi
Susan Peters
Susan Peters son

Nollywood actress Susan Peters has welcomed a son 4 years after she tied the knot.

Susan who is married to Koen Croon, welcomed a son via adoption and has taken to social media to share adorable photos of her son with a Christmas message alongside.

Her message read thus;

‘“God is still in the era of miracles,thankGod man no be God. If not we for hear am. Seasons Greetings Family ….Now we need diapers 🤸🤸🤸 … He is King. My Oche, that’s the name we choose. Welcome to the family..Isn’t he lovely ? So cute . My adopted son wishing you all a wonderful Christmas. Enjoy the season ❤️💋💝🥰🌞🍬🍧🍨🍪💩🍰🍭 star boy what cute names should we call him ?”

Susan Peters son
Susan Peters son

