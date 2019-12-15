Actress Tayo Odueke Releases Images Of Her Daughter As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke has taken to social media to celebrate her lookalike daughter Naomi, who turned a year older.
The proud mom shared a photo of them on her IG page and penned a sweet note alongside.
She wrote;
I could write a book about how much I love you, but it would take me the rest of my life. Instead, I’ll keep it short and sweet. Darling you mean the world to me, and I want anything but to see you smile and be happy. Happy birthday SisterSister @naomiie_o @naomiie_o 🎂 🎉 🎊 🎈 #birthdaygirl #sagittariusseason #Alihamdulillah🙏🏼