Actress Tayo Odueke Releases Images Of Her Daughter As She Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke has taken to social media to celebrate her lookalike daughter Naomi, who turned a year older.

The proud mom shared a photo of them on her IG page and penned a sweet note alongside.

Read Also: Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke aka Sindodo releases stunning images to celebrate her birthday

She wrote;

I could write a book about how much I love you, but it would take me the rest of my life. Instead, I’ll keep it short and sweet. Darling you mean the world to me, and I want anything but to see you smile and be happy. Happy birthday SisterSister @naomiie_o @naomiie_o 🎂 🎉 🎊 🎈 #birthdaygirl #sagittariusseason #Alihamdulillah🙏🏼

