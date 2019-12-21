Actress Tonto Dikeh Gives Up Celibacy Status For 2020 (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has raised the white flag over her ‘celibacy status’

In a recent post on her Instagram, the actress hinted that in 2020 she would start having sex again as it’s been a while for her.

Also hinting that she has been celibate for over three years, the actress says she now ready to go all in.

She also hinted that her ‘baby’ has been patient enough with her and for that she is really grateful, however, 2020 will be their year of intimacy.

