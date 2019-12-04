Actress Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Block Gossipers On Instagram

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has made it known she has no time for gossips.

The mom of one took to her IG page to state that anyone who comes to her to tell her about what was said behind her back, she will waste no time in locking that person.

In her words;

IF you come to me to tell me what someone Gossiped about me..

BEST BELIEVE I’M BLOCKING YA BOTHE ASSES..

&

IF you come to me after you and your friend have fallen out to tell me what that friend said about me!!

BEST BELIEVE I’M BLOCKING YOUR ASS…

#I LOVE MY SANITY

