Actress Yvonne Jegede, Femi Brainard, Others React As Omotola Jalade Struggles To Remember Eniola Badmus

Social media went berserk after an interview from the premiere of Mo Abudu’s ‘Your Excellency’ movie, which saw actress Omotola Ekeinde struggling to remember actress, Eniola Badmus while being interviewed.

The mom of 4 was heard saying;

“Oh Eniola Badmus, that’s an actress isn’t she?” Omotola Ekeinde had asked.

The interview has since gotten many talking after Eniola Badmus reacted saying;

“I WILL WORK HARDER TO THE POINT THAT I WILL NEED NO INTRODUCTION THANK YOU FOR REMINDING ME TO PUT IN MORE WORK

#SavageAnswer

#SomedayIwillbeGreat

#WorkHarder

Celebrities have now responded;

Peggy Ovire wrote “Babe But that’s not how I interpreted this video, she was just surprised that there was Eniola Badmus tv @eniola_badmus“

Actor Femi Brainard, on the other hand, wrote “KNOWING WHAT I KNOW, I DID NOT JUST WATCH THIS………MY LAFTA IS NOT OF A HAPPY ONE “

Actress Yvonne Jegede wrote “Honey you are doing fine. Your hustle is pure. You have gone places, your name opens doors, keep your head up. “

Blogger Lolade wrote “I see no issue here. She didn’t spite her. She needed time to connect Eniola Badmus the actress to the TV production company owner (or so), more so, most people don’t know about the media outfit.”