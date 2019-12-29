Adedimeji Lateef Advises Men On How To Treat Their Pregnant Wife

by Michael Isaac
Adedimeji Lateef
Actor Adedimeji

Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef has shared some word of advise to Nigerian men on how to treat their ladies better.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his own idea in what he think women actually want.

He hinted that women naturally when pregnant appear less attractive and it can be confusing for men.

READ ALSO – Adedimeji Lateef Finally Reveals His Fiancee’s Face

In his post, he also spoke on how men can take care of their ladies during these period.

Following that he let out a shoutout to all the ladies who have gone through pregnancy and those who are expecting soon.

See His Post Here:

Adedimeji Lateef
The actors Instagram Post
Tags from the story
Adedimeji Lateef
0

You may also like

Nigerian Idol Unveils Judges For 2014

Photos From Banky W And Adesua Etomi’s Romantic Date Night In Dubai

Karen Igho Shares New Photos After Months Away From Spotlight

MOBO AWARDS 2017: Tekno, Wizkid, Davido, Wande Coal Nominated For Best African Act

“People wanna use your name as stepping stone”- Bobrisky sends message to Tonto Dikeh

Akon to host AFRIMA 2017 in Lagos

Pretty Nigerian Lady places advertisement in search of a boyfriend

Soundcity Presenter Moet Abebe Shares Photo Of Herself Smoking Shisha

Iyanya Fires Back At Fan On Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *