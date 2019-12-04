Adekunle Gold Salutes Twitter User On Lying Prowess

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has taken to his Twitter handle to salute a Twitter user who lied about his song.

The whole drama started when the singer narrated how his fan paid his bills in Miami for his song, Ire.

Responding to the story, the twitter user, Efieonduku pointed out that the song, Ire has been the ringtone on his phone for the past three years.

This came as a surprise to the crooner, who revealed that the song in question was released over a year ago.

See his post below: