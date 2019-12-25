Adekunle Gold, Simi Celebrate Christmas With Loved-Up Photos

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singing lovebirds, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, took to their various Instagram pages to wish their numerous fans a Merry Christmas.

Adekunle Gold and Simi
Popular music artistes, Adekunle Gold and Simi

The couple both shared loved-up photos of them sitting beside a Christmas tree.

Adekunle Gold, who is still rocking his new look, captioned the photo;

‘Merry Christmas to you from the Kosokos’,

While his pregnant wife, Simi shared another photo with the witty words;

‘Merry Christmas from the children of Shola and Folake’.

See the beautiful photos below:

