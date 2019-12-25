Adekunle Gold, Simi Celebrate Christmas With Loved-Up Photos

Nigerian singing lovebirds, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, took to their various Instagram pages to wish their numerous fans a Merry Christmas.
The couple both shared loved-up photos of them sitting beside a Christmas tree.
Adekunle Gold, who is still rocking his new look, captioned the photo;
‘Merry Christmas to you from the Kosokos’,
While his pregnant wife, Simi shared another photo with the witty words;
‘Merry Christmas from the children of Shola and Folake’.
See the beautiful photos below: