Adesua Etomi Gushes Over Her Brother As He Bags His 7th Degree (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress and singer, Adesua Etomi has shared the progress attained by her brother, Tosin Etomi.

The actress who shared the news of her brother receiving his seventh degree also added herself and her other siblings as she tagged the Etomi’s ‘Over Achievers’

She shared a photo of her brother and added congratulatory messages to the caption.

Sharing the photo she wrote in part: “Fine boy, plenty brain. congratulating my brother on bagging his PhD. Seven degrees. Seven!”

See The Photo Here: