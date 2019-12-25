Adesua Etomi Shares Romantic Photo With Hubby; Wishes Fans Merry Christmas

by Valerie Oke
Adesua Etomi
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has shared a beautiful photo of herself and her singer husband, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, as she wished her fans Merry Christmas.

The actress took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon o express her appreciation for the gift of another Christmas.

To her fans she said she hopes they “feel Gods love on every side and may his peace which surpasses all understanding surround you.”

Read Also: Photos: Adesua Etomi, Others Wow At FREDPremiere Of The Movie ‘Sugar Rush’

We tweeted: Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours. We are so thankful for the gift of Christ. May you feel Gods love on every side and may his peace which surpasses all understanding surround you. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

See post below

 

