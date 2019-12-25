Adesua Etomi Shares Romantic Photo With Hubby; Wishes Fans Merry Christmas

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has shared a beautiful photo of herself and her singer husband, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, as she wished her fans Merry Christmas.

The actress took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon o express her appreciation for the gift of another Christmas.

To her fans she said she hopes they “feel Gods love on every side and may his peace which surpasses all understanding surround you.”

We tweeted: Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours. We are so thankful for the gift of Christ. May you feel Gods love on every side and may his peace which surpasses all understanding surround you. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

