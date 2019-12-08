Adesua Etomi’s Brother Bags His 7th Degree

Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi is today celebrating her brother Bobo who just bagged his 7th degree.

Taking to her IG page, the actress shared a video of her brother at his convocation and penned a sweet message alongside.

She wrote;

Read Also: So Cute! Between Banky W And Wife Adesua Etomi

Dr Bobo yellow @tosin_etomi (I stand corrected)

Fine boy, plenty brain

Celebrating my brother on bagging his PHD.

7 degrees…SEVEN🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ (plus his PHD and he’s under 40)

Your pride will be on another level now…oh gosh🙄🙄🙄

As you can tell, over achieving runs in our family 😏😏😏 (yes, yes…I had to include my sister and myself somehow) 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#bestbrotherintheworld