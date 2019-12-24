Adesuwa Etomi Shares Video Of BBNaija’s Bisola Sleeping In A Cinema

Information Nigeria reported on Monday that former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Bisola, shared rare footage of Adesuwa Etomi while sleeping on duty, well the latter has released the clip of Bisola while sleeping in a cinema.

In the video, Bisola was caught slept while using a wrapper to cover her body.

Bisola on waking up to see what has befallen her was surprised.

Etomi then advised the general public to endeavour to get enough rest before heading to the cinema.

Watch the video below:

