Adorable Photo Of Davido, His First Daughter, And Babymama At Christmas Day Lunch

by Valerie Oke
Sophia Momodu, Davido and Imade
A new adorable photo of multi-award winning singer David Adeleke professionally known as Davido along with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu and their daughter, Imade his hit the internet.

The photo was reportedly taken at Davido’s dad, Deji Adeleke‘s house on Tuesday, 25th December during the Christmas lunch.

In the photo, the singer was spotted carrying Imade while looking into her eyes adorably.

The mum, in turn, was seen with unending laughter as they posed for the photograph.

Tags from the story
Davido, imade, sophia momodu
