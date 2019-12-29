Advise Us When We Are Wrong: Lawan Begs Nigerians

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has asked Nigerians to advise and guide the national assembly where they are wrong.

The Senate President made the appeal at a reception where he was honoured alongside Abubakar Aliyu, minister of state for works and housing, in Damaturu, Yobe state capital, on Saturday.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support us in the National Assembly; to advise us and to guide us where we are wrong or where we are about to be wrong.”

Read Also: Senate Will Approve Buhari’s Multi-billion Dollar Loan Rejected Under Saraki: Lawan

Lawan also promised to run a senate that is non-partisan and do everything in the interest of Nigerians.

“I can take it upon myself to run a non-partisan senate, where the party does not determine what we do. What we do could be determined by the interest of Nigeria,” he said.

“Every Nigerian, regardless of his political party, wants to see an economy that works and also wants to live in peace.”