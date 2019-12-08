Afia Schwarzenegger Comes For Cardi B

by Temitope Alabi

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has come for American rapper Cardi B making it known she does not have time for the rapper.

Afia in a video slammed that rapper for wasting the time of Ghanaians.

Read Also: ‘Guys Please Be Creative’ – Afia Schwarzenegger Attacks Men Shaming Successful Women

Afia stated that Cardi B was meant to see Ghanaians at 5pm but told them to wait 3 hours more while enjoying her meal by the poolside.

Cardi B was recently in Nigeria where she had a fun-filled weekend which saw her visiting so many places in Lagos to include a strip club.

