Afia Schwarzenegger Comes For Cardi B

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has come for American rapper Cardi B making it known she does not have time for the rapper.

Afia in a video slammed that rapper for wasting the time of Ghanaians.

Afia stated that Cardi B was meant to see Ghanaians at 5pm but told them to wait 3 hours more while enjoying her meal by the poolside.

Cardi B was recently in Nigeria where she had a fun-filled weekend which saw her visiting so many places in Lagos to include a strip club.