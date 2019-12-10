Afia Schwarzenegger Reacts To Cardi B’s Visit To Nigeria (Video)

Ghanaian celebrity, Afia Schwarzenegger believes Nigerians played a part in causing rift between American rapper, Cardi B and her colleagues.

Information Nigeria recalls the comedienne had called out the rapper via social media for a ‘no-show’ at the meet and greet session on Sunday.

Findings have revealed that the Livespot X Festivals was organized by a Nigerian company, Livespot360 Bookings where singer, Darey art Alade happens to be the Chief CD.

Speaking about the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper’s delay at the scheduled meet and greet session held in Accra, Schwarzenegger said,

“It was a calculated attempt by Nigerians to disrespect Ghanaian celebrities, it was planned”



The Ghanaian actress also said the organizers of the event did not also apologize for keeping them waiting and they should have also been informed that the rapper wasn’t aware of the meet and greet.

Watch the video below: