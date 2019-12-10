Afia Schwarzenegger Reacts To Cardi B’s Visit To Nigeria (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Ghanaian celebrity, Afia Schwarzenegger believes Nigerians played a part in causing rift between American rapper, Cardi B and her colleagues.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Cardi B
Afia Schwarzenegger and Cardi B

Information Nigeria recalls the comedienne had called out the rapper via social media for a ‘no-show’ at the meet and greet session on Sunday.

Findings have revealed that the Livespot X Festivals was organized by a Nigerian company, Livespot360 Bookings where singer, Darey art Alade happens to be the Chief CD.

Speaking about the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper’s delay at the scheduled meet and greet session held in Accra, Schwarzenegger said,

“It was a calculated attempt by Nigerians to disrespect Ghanaian celebrities, it was planned”

The Ghanaian actress also said the organizers of the event did not also apologize for keeping them waiting and they should have also been informed that the rapper wasn’t aware of the meet and greet.

Read Also: Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Dances Unclad After Getting A ‘Shout-Out’ From Cardi B (Video)

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
Afia Schwarzenegger, Cardi B, Darey Art Alade
0

You may also like

9ice Debunks Reports That He Is Expecting Another Child

Beyoncé ‘buys her own church in New Orleans’ weeks after over 900 people stormed the Grace Cathedral church to worship her

#BBNaija: ‘What I’ll do if Tobi dates Alex’ – Cee-C

Temi Otedola Graduates From University College London, Pictured With Her Parents

Neighbours lock adulterous woman, lover in her home overnight

Actress, Pat Ugwu Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment As When Her Pant Got Torn While Twerking On Movie Set

Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal Handed Russian Citizenship By Putin

Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel Meets Aliko Dangote At World Bank 2017 Development Finance Forum (Photos)

See The Message DJ Cuppy Sent to Her Exes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *