After Announcing Plans To Get Married In 2020, Wizkid Reveals Plan For His Baby Mamas

by Valerie Oke
Wizkid
Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

Multi-award winning singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid set the social media abuzz on Tuesday, 24th December, after declaring that he would be getting married in 2020.

One key question that people kept asking was what would become of his baby mamas since he is known to have fathered children from more than two women.

Well. the singer has unveiled his plans for his baby mamas.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle, he said he would now have to make them friends.

He wrote:

Tags from the story
Ayodeji Balogun, wizkid
0

