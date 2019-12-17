After Being Dragged To Court Over Alleged Car Theft, Naira Marley Shows Off His Garage (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Social media was thrown abuzz on Monday, 16th December, when a federal high court judge ordered the arrest of controversial singer, Nairamarley real name Afeez Fashola over alleged car theft.

Few hours after the allegation was made, the fast-rising singer took to his official Twitter handle to show off his garage which includes exotic car collections like Mercedez Benz G wagon, a Bentley among others.

Read Also: When I Was In School, Teachers Lied To Me – Naira Marley Opens Up

The singer while showing off the whip wrote: I don’t normally do this, I don’t like flexing on people that don’t have but y’all teaching me how to show off… Alhamdulilah sha.

Photo below:

Tags from the story
Afeez Fashola, nairamarley
0

You may also like

Nigerians now have more electricity than they can consume — Garba Shehu

Davido and Wizkid Big Winners at NEA

Drake dissed Kid Cudi on a new single

Kid Cudi Checks Into Rehab For Depression

Peter Okoye Contradicts Their Publicist, Says P-Square Fought

Sanchi

Tanzanian Curvy Model Sanchi Shows Off Her Even Curvier Mum

Fans Advise Annie Idibia To Take Clues From Veteran Actress.

Toolz Of Beat FM And Cool FM’s Dotun Make Cover of “Mystreetz” Anniversary Issue

Linda Ikeji – “I Have NEVER Slept With Wizkid’s Director”

Photos: Julius Agwu’s wife shares new photos from his successful brain surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *