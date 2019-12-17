After Being Dragged To Court Over Alleged Car Theft, Naira Marley Shows Off His Garage (Photo)

Social media was thrown abuzz on Monday, 16th December, when a federal high court judge ordered the arrest of controversial singer, Nairamarley real name Afeez Fashola over alleged car theft.

Few hours after the allegation was made, the fast-rising singer took to his official Twitter handle to show off his garage which includes exotic car collections like Mercedez Benz G wagon, a Bentley among others.

Read Also: When I Was In School, Teachers Lied To Me – Naira Marley Opens Up

The singer while showing off the whip wrote: I don’t normally do this, I don’t like flexing on people that don’t have but y’all teaching me how to show off… Alhamdulilah sha.

Photo below: