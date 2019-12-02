After Clinching Second Term Victory, Yahaya Bello Sacks Aides

Barely two weeks after winning his reelection, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has sacked some of his aides.

His Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, amongst others were some of those sacked by the governor.

The governor in a statement issued on Monday by Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Ayoade Folashade Arike, directed all affected aides to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

According to the statement, some categories of political office holders were exempted from the directive “for now”.

Commissioners, Director-General Government, House Administration; direct aides of the Governor, direct aides of the deputy governor; aides of the Chief of Staff, aides of the Wife of the Governor as well as those of the deputy governor’s wife, were some of those exempted.

The statement stressed that, the handing over process must be concluded on Tuesday, 3rd December, 2019 — And that handing over notes be forwarded to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State in soft and hard copies.

“The Government of the New Direction appreciates the affected officials for their immense contributions to the development of the state”, the statement said.