Aggression Of Narcissistic Females Make Them Look Tough – Victoria Inyama

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has taken to IG to share her thoughts on narcissistic women and how their aggression portrays them as tough.
The UK-based veteran actress went on to say their aggression shows their low levels of empathy and caring attitudes towards others.
In her words;
”Narcissistic Female We often overlook Female Narcissists as their aggression seem to portray them as Tough….. Sadly their Aggression also demonstrates low levels of Empathy & caring attitudes towards others ‘Centifanti, et.al 2015
D malignant Female Narcissist has an Excessive sense of Entitlement, vain, self absorbed covert bully who ensnares other Female friends, relationship partners & family members…They initially come across as Nurturing & sweet whereas she is Vindictive, Cruel & Ruthless ……… they often Abuse their children through Chronic child abuse that’s iced with discipline … There’s sadly that bias of Women being more likely to be labelled as Borderline or Histrionic due to d confusing presentation of other disorders due to gendered socialization ‘ Sanson & sanson, 2011
Most of them do posses antisocial traits & do cause psychological harm as their malignant male Narcissist.
Have an informed Evening