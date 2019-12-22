Aggression Of Narcissistic Females Make Them Look Tough – Victoria Inyama

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has taken to IG to share her thoughts on narcissistic women and how their aggression portrays them as tough.

The UK-based veteran actress went on to say their aggression shows their low levels of empathy and caring attitudes towards others.

In her words;

”Narcissistic Female We often overlook Female Narcissists as their aggression seem to portray them as Tough….. Sadly their Aggression also demonstrates low levels of Empathy & caring attitudes towards others ‘Centifanti, et.al 2015