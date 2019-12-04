Aisha Buhari Celebrates Daughter As She Graduates From UK University (Photos)

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to her social media page to celebrate their daughter, Hanan.

Hanan graduated from a top university in the United Kingdom with a first class degree.

The proud mom broke the good news on her official Facebook page with beautiful photos from the celebration.

The First Lady wrote;

“Alhamdulillah ! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well wishers for the graduation of my daughter Aisha M Buhari Jnr (Hanan) who graduated with a first class degree. I’m grateful to the good people of Kebbi State, where her final project was located for all their support.”

