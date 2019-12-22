Ajimobi Left N19k From N5.2b Withdrawn 3 Weeks To Handing Over: Gov Makinde

by Valerie Oke
Collage photo of Abiola Ajimobi and Governor Seyi Makinde
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has alleged that the immediate past governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, left a paltry balance of N19 000 from N5.2 Billion he allegedly withdrew three weeks to relinquishing power.

He made this known during a live programme on Oyo state broadcasting corporation, tagged “Live chat with GSM, a quarterly session with the Oyo State Governor”, on Saturday.

He said:

“On May 6, 2019, three weeks to take over, the last administration withdrew N5.2 billion and spent it to remain N19, 000 by May 29. Soon, those involved will have to explain how they spent the money to the people.”

 

