Akure Youth Set Church Ablaze Over Missing Baby Buried At Alter

by Amaka Odozi

Some irate youths in Akure, Ondo State set ablaze Sotitobire Miracle Church on Wednesday after exhuming missing boy’s corpse at the altar.

Prophet Alpha Babatunde and the 1 year old
Prophet Alpha Babatunde and the 1-year-old

According to reports, the one- year old boy, who was kidnapped few weeks ago, was found buried on the altar of the church.

The young boy was said to have been declared missing after he was dropped at the children section of the church by his mother.

The founder of the church, Prophet Alpha Babatunde has been taken into the custody of the Department of State Security(DSS) in Akure for further investigation.

The clergyman was arrested based in a petition written by the parents of the missing child.

Videos of the burning church are currently circulating online.

Read Also: Nigerians Reacts As Davido Is Spotted In COZA Church Promotional Video

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
Department of State Security, Prophet Alpha Babatunde, Sotitobire Miracle Church
0

You may also like

Jonathan Too Gentle To Wipe Out Boko Haram – US Army Captain

Oyo Accuses Opposition Of Sponsoring Pensioners’ Protest

Biafrans were not treated like the enemies during the civil war – Buhari

NANS Ultimatum To Bello, Height Of “Irresponsible Activism”, Says Kogi Govt

Why NYSC should remain, by official

Why NYSC should remain, by official

Sarah Wamaitha, Mercy Murithi

Two Kenyan Women Fight Dirty Over A Man In Public

Borno Youths Vows To Target Politicians And Their Thugs

Boko Haram Plan Multiple Bombings During Sallah, Military Bans Vehicular Movement In Maiduguri

Alamieyeseigha’s Pardon: Soyinka Speaks at Last. Has Something for Reuben Abati too!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *