Akure Youth Set Church Ablaze Over Missing Baby Buried At Alter

Some irate youths in Akure, Ondo State set ablaze Sotitobire Miracle Church on Wednesday after exhuming missing boy’s corpse at the altar.

According to reports, the one- year old boy, who was kidnapped few weeks ago, was found buried on the altar of the church.

The young boy was said to have been declared missing after he was dropped at the children section of the church by his mother.

The founder of the church, Prophet Alpha Babatunde has been taken into the custody of the Department of State Security(DSS) in Akure for further investigation.

The clergyman was arrested based in a petition written by the parents of the missing child.

Videos of the burning church are currently circulating online.

