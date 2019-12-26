Allegations By CAN That Christians Are Persecuted In Nigeria Are False: Sultan Of Sokoto

by Verity Awala
Sultan
Sultan of Sokoto

 

Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, has dismissed the claim by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria.

This was in reaction to CAN’s support for the inclusion of Nigeria in the list of nations that tolerate religious persecution by the United States.

In a statement by Adebayo Oladeji, special assistant on media and communications to Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, he said that the alleged killing and alienation of Christians in key political appointments was open for a to see.

“All the key appointments that are being made since the second term of the President began, follow the same blueprint. These are facts and they are violations of some portions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” he said.

“It is widely believed that no country survives two civil wars. We, therefore, call on the government to correct the imbalances and not to be insensitive to the new development but instead address all the factors that are responsible.

“It is a fact that not fewer than 95 per cent of those who are being detained by the terrorists are Christians and the government has been paying lips service towards securing their freedoms.

“Leah Sharibu is a case study and the only reason why the government that secured the release of her colleagues has not freed her is because of her religion. We wonder why the government has not done the needful to liberate this innocent girl who happens to be a daughter of a Police officer.”

However, speaking at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic vacation course (IVC) organised by the Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) at Bayero University, Kano, the Sultan described the claims by CAN as “false and partial”.

He said the criminal activities perpetrated by armed “Fulani herdsmen” were not triggered by religion, “because not all Fulanis are Muslims”.

“If such persecution really exists, such is supposed to be tabled at the Interfaith Forum where Muslims and Christians leaders meet periodically to discuss issues that would promote harmonious coexistence between the two religions,” Abubakar said.

“Many Fulanis are atheists whose main interest is to protect their cattle.”

 

