Alleged Fraud: Mompha Finally Speaks After Release

Popular Nigerian socialite Mompha has finally shared some words addressing his fans and followers after his release.

It was late October that he was arrested by the EFCC and charged with alleged fraud and money laundering.

While the news of his arrest shocked some Nigerians, others rejoiced.

Following his release, he also made a video where he asked: “Am I a Yahoo Boy?”

Recall that he was released after he had met the conditions of his N100M bail.

In his new post, he addressed the issues surrounding his arrest and how some Nigerians had reacted to the news.

See His Post Here: