Alleged Fraud: Shehu Sani Commends South East Governors For Supporting Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyema

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to commend governors from the South East for backing Allen Onyeama, the embattled Air Peace boss.

Recall that the Nigerian aviation executive was recently accused by the United States of committing more than $21 million fraud.

This led the South East Governors’ Forum to issue a statement declaring that they stand with the Air Peace boss.

Reacting to this statement, Shehu Sani expressed that the decision to stand with Mr. Onyema is a step in the right direction, considering how he rescued Nigerians during the xenophobic attacks in South Africa some months ago.