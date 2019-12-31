Alleged N7.2m Extortion: El- Rufai’s Son Mocks Shehu Sani Over EFCC Arrest

Bello El-Rufau, son of Kaduna state state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Shehu Sani, a former senator over alleged N7.2 million fraud.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central during the 8th national assembly, according to an EFCC source, was arrested for allegedly collecting money from a businessman, with a promise to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The governor’s son, minutes after the reports broke, took to Twitter to mock the former lawmaker saying “There’s a limit to how deceit under the veil of populism can take you.”

He tweeted: There are reports that former Senator and current contender for best blogger of 2019, ”Comrade“ Shehu Sani has just been arrested by the EFCC operatives on a fraudulent related case. There’s a limit to how deceit under the veil of populism can take you. A leopard and spots.