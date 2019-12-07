Allow Me To End My Life – Nigerian Woman Cries Bitterly After Sex Tape Leaks Online (Video)

A Nigerian lady was recently rescued from committing suicide after her sex tapes were leaked online.

The lady and a man, who rescued her
The lady and a man, who rescued her

The lady revealed that she sold her Infinix phone to a stranger without deleting her personal sex videos.

The buyer, identified as Chigozie Agunwa allegedly uploaded the videos on social media and they are currently going viral.

The woman was filmed crying bitterly to one of her rescuers while saying,

“I can’t face this shame allow me to end my life, my reputation as a woman has gone”

Watch the video below:

