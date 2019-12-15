Allow Yourself Be Used – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is in her motivational mood and has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice to all her followers.

According to the actress, people need to stop the next man and just work on their own thing.

In her words;

“Don’t envy the next man and calculate ur steps through his journey.

MY DEAR, NOT EVERYONE WALKING FAST IS IN A HURRY, SOME ARE JUST HAVING RUNNING STOMACH……

Someone said FOCUS means (F-ollow O-ne C-ourse U-ntil S-uccess). I cannot agree More…. Let’s focus on the journey as much as you focus on the Destination. Allow yourself to be used for the right purpose, cos in the end – ‘IF PEOPLE DONT USE YOU, IT MEANS YOU ARE USELESS’. Drink lots of water and always flash a smile every hour.”