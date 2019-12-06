Ambrose Ali University Honours Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko, husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was recently honoured by Ambrose Alli University with a prestigious award.

The award was given at the maiden edition of Ambrose Alli Pillars of Sports Award /Endowment in recognition of his commitment to sports development and impactful services to humanity.

It is interesting to note that the Ned Nwoko Foundation has been promoting sports, Environment, Health and Tourism around the country and in the world.

He is also reportedly a sports lover who gives the fortune to develop sports in the country and is currently involved in building a sports university at Idumuje Ugboko, Delta state where young people interested in sports can do so and also get an education while at it.

 

