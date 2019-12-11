American Magazine, Rollingstone Lists Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ In Best 50 Songs Of 2019

Top American magazine, RollingStone has revealed its list of ‘The Best 50 Songs of 2019’.

The list highlights some of the best songs released this year.

Nigerian rising music star, Rema made the list of the 50 best songs of 2019 by RollingStone.

The song picked by RollingStone’s editorial team was ‘Iron Man‘ which was from his Rema EP.

Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ was placed on 40th spot on the list of best 2019 songs.

The song was the ou Nigerian song that made the list.

See post below: