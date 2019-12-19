American President, Donald Trump Impeached

by Eyitemi Majeed
American president, Donald Trump
American President, Donald Trump

The US president, Donald Trump, has been impeached by the U.s House of Representatives.

Trump becomes the third US president in American history to be impeached.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, the culmination of an effort by Democrats that further inflamed partisan tensions in Washington and deepened the nation’s ideological divide.

Read Also: Immigrants Will Be Denied Visas If They Can;t Pay For Health Care: Trump

However, minutes after the impeachment, Nancy Polosi, the House Speaker, made a power move when she said she won’t be sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she feels they’ll get a fair hearing on the other side of Capitol Hill.

The impeachment would not hold until the Senate ratifies the House of Representative decision.

 

Tags from the story
Donald Trump, Nancy Polosi
0

You may also like

DJ Cuppy Takes Anthony Joshua On Boat Cruise Date In Lagos

MALARIA MUST DIE SO MILLIONS CAN LIVE

Heartbreak

NYSC member returns home to find his 10-months old wife pregnant for his best friend

”FG Scammed Nigerians With Nigeria Air” – PDP Blast Buhari And APC After ‘Ibom Air’ Begins Operation

Tunde Ednut Blocks Speed Darlington On Instagram

Borno Leaders Using Boko Haram To Loot Public Funds – Bolori Reveals

‘I Have Attempted Suicide’ – Betty Irabor

Rafael Nadal Progresses Into Australian Open Second Round

Navy impounds vessels with 1.5m litres of stolen diesel in Rivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *