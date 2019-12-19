American President, Donald Trump Impeached

The US president, Donald Trump, has been impeached by the U.s House of Representatives.

Trump becomes the third US president in American history to be impeached.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, the culmination of an effort by Democrats that further inflamed partisan tensions in Washington and deepened the nation’s ideological divide.

However, minutes after the impeachment, Nancy Polosi, the House Speaker, made a power move when she said she won’t be sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she feels they’ll get a fair hearing on the other side of Capitol Hill.

The impeachment would not hold until the Senate ratifies the House of Representative decision.