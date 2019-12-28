American Rapper, Future Arrives Lagos Ahead Of His Show (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper and record producer, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, better known as Future has arrived the city of Lagos, Nigeria for his first headline concert.

Rapper Future
American rapper, Future

The event is scheduled to hold at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island on Sunday and it is being organised by Toro Entertainment Company.

The multi-award-winning artiste had taken to his Instagram story on Saturday to share a video of his arrival and he didn’t hesitate to tag the location on the left side of the video.

See video below:

0

